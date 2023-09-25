Black History Month will be enjoyed across Enfield with a wide-ranging programme of theatre, spoken word and music encompassing this year’s theme – Celebrating Our Sisters.

Alongside a packed agenda at Dugdale Arts Centre (DAC) and Forty Hall, Enfield Council will also deliver a series of educational projects aimed at younger people in Enfield.

These specially created projects include:

Spoken word workshops in local schools in partnership with Write2Speak. This will culminate in a public showcase event on 31 October at DAC.

A Black History Month educational resource pack in partnership with Holler UK who will deliver inspirational assembly talks to Enfield schools

A free African Concert Series available to primary schools within the borough

To complete the month’s celebrations, Enfield Council has funded cultural projects including:

Femetamorphosis Theatre performance at the Living Room Library, Fore Street, Edmonton

An exhibition and musical celebration with Platinum Performing Arts

A documentary on black women in leadership by SRTV Media, based in Edmonton

A family-friendly workshop and celebration of black women throughout history who have made a difference in the world of gardening and nature conservation by The Conservation Volunteers

Every Friday in October, a film celebrating notable stories of identity and culture will be shown at DAC

Information about the events and activities in Enfield can be found on the Council’s website.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Open Spaces and Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, said: “I always look forward to Black History Month however this year I am particularly excited about the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional achievements of black women and their contributions to society locally, nationally and globally. We have an outstanding and varied programme in Enfield that will recognise the contribution of black people to culture, heritage, the arts, sciences, and more. It’s also an opportunity to reflect on our history and to create a positive future path for younger people.”

DAC and Forty Hall will be the focal point for the public celebrations, offering a broad range of entertainment and activities. For music fans, singing sensations Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson and Queens of Lovers Rock will be celebrating sisterhood with an evening of conversation and performance. Historic Forty Hall will host the African Concert Series in conjunction with Arts Council England, bringing the joyful sounds of South Africa and West Africa to audiences of all ages.

To complete Enfield’s offering, a tiara-making workshop will take place at DAC with Shari Royer House Designs, and a menopause workshop hosted by Marva Williams will offer a safe and informative space to women from all walks of life to speak openly about the menopause. Visit the DAC’s What’s On page or Forty Hall’s website for further information and tickets.

Black History Month is celebrated each October. It is a momentous occasion to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of black people to British society.