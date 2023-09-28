The annual fundraiser, now in its 11th year, held in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco in aid of his charitable foundation FPA2 and their joint work with the leading conservation charity WWF to protect the Pelagos sanctuary in the Mediterranean sea. The philanthropists were briefed on the work of the WWF and the FPA2 in the Pelagos, a stretch of sea between the coasts of Monaco, France and Italy down to the island of Sardinia, by the Director General of WWF International Dr Kirsten Schuijt. The total sum donated by the 60 philanthropists who attended the dinner was 223,000 euro. Another 170,000 euro were the proceeds of a live and lively auction of some exclusive and informative items on the night. Hence the sum of 393,000 euro was first increased by 10% by the UBS Optimus Foundation and then doubled by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation (www.stelios.mc) and passed on equally to the Prince Albert II Foundation and the WWF.

Sir Stelios commented : I am touched that so many friends responded to the call to save our seas! The Pelagos sanctuary is very close to our home and we have to preserve it. The sum raised is up 154% on last year and brings the grand total raised for the cause by our joint efforts since 2013 to 2.5 million euro. We are looking forward to breaking the record again next year as we are here to help for the long run!