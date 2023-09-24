Barnet were held to a frustrating but entertaining 0-0 against Halifax Town at The Hive.

Dean Brennan made three changes to the side that beat Aldershot on Tuesday night. Ben Coker, Jerome Okimo, and Dale Gorman came in for Reece Hall-Johnson, Finley Potter, and Marvin Armstrong respectively.

Halifax came into the game in difficult form after a narrow defeat to league leaders Chesterfield on Tuesday. After a tight opening 15 minutes, Barnet started to see the better of the play.

However, Halifax frustrated the hosts, limiting their chances to crosses, with one cross leading to the match’s first booking with Idris Kanu getting booked for a foul off the ball.

In the 22nd minute, Kanu was again at the centre of attention, heading the ball just wide of the far post after a recycled cross.

Barnet continued to put pressure on Halifax in the hope of an opener, but Halifax remained professional in defence, reflecting their seasonal form with just conceding 10 in 10.

Harry Pritchard went into the book in the 34th but minutes later, created the Bee’s best chance when his shot from the edge of the box tested the Halifax keeper but the game remained goalless.

In the 41st minute, Halifax were awarded a penalty after a push in the back which bemused the Barnet fans. Jamie Stott stepped up, but it was brilliantly turned around the post by Laurie Walker in the Barnet net.

Moments later, Danny Collinge, who has been in great goalscoring form, could only direct his header into the arms of the Halifax Keeper.

The half finished in the same way it started with both teams creating half-chances but neither keeper had been beaten by the time the halftime whistle sounded.

HT: Barnet FC 0-0 FC Halifax Town.

There was one change at halftime, with Brennan replacing Anthony Hartigan for Marvin Armstrong.

Barnet started the second half brightly with Zak Brunt having an early effort, but it was well saved.

Frustration grew in both camps as the search for the opener carried on, with Walker being called into action just before the hour mark with a great save from Jamie Cooke’s effort.

Brennan made his second change of the game in the 59th minute, with Kanu coming off for Reece Hall-Johnson.

In the 65th minute after good Barnet pressure, Halifax broke from the halfway line leaving Dale Gorman no choice but to take out the Halifax attacker. Gorman made sure he wasn’t the last man back and took his punishment as he went into the book.

Barnet’s final change of the game came when Pritchard left the field for Callum Stead. Stead ran almost the length of the pitch and had his effort deflected wide for a corner, but the goal still wouldn’t come for The Bees.

Just before added time, Walker pulled off a fantastic double save in a rare late attack for the away side. 4 additional minutes were awarded as both teams looked for a winner. Stead raced through on goal, but his effort was tame before handball shouts from the home crowd were waved away.

Jamie Cooke had the final opportunity for the visitors, but he fired his effort wide as the whistle

blew for full-time.

Barnet will feel frustrated with the result but can be proud of their efforts as they stay unbeaten

this season at The Hive.

Full Time: Barnet FC 0-0 FC Halifax Town

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Coker, Collinge, Gorman, Okimo, Kabamba, Kanu (Hall-Johnson 60’), Pritchard (Stead 74’), Hartigan (Armstrong 45’), Oluwo, Brunt.

Unused Substitute: Barratt, Potter

Yellow: Kanu, Pritchard, Gorman

Attendance: 1708 (Away 107)