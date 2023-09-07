Elected representatives attended a ” Making Sense of Autism” training and awareness course held at the civic centre on Monday 4th September provided by Enfield Council and its partners.

The training provided an introduction to autism and the reasonable adjustments that are needed to be considered when working with autistic children and young people in schools and in communities.

Councillors were briefed in the strategic approach that Enfield Council is taking to support all education settings in the borough to become more autism friendly. Each Councillor was given a certificate of attendance at the end of the training session.

Southgate ward Councillor Chris Joannides who attended said ” This training course has given Councillors a greater awareness and understanding of autism. Enfield Council and its partners stands with autistic children and young people to access an education and bespoke services which empowers a life full of choice, independence and opportunity”.