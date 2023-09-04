The 21st Conference of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK) – International Coordinating Committee “Justice for Cyprus” (PSEKA) and the Executive Council meeting of the World Organisation for Young Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK) took place from August 22nd to 23rd in Nicosia. Representatives of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK (the representative body) and its Member Association’s attended as delegates.

During the Conference, delegates voted in elections deciding the leadership of POMAK and PSEKA. Andreas Papaevripides was re-elected as President of POMAK and Phillip Christopher was re-elected as President of PSEKA. Delegates also unanimously resolved to give their “full support to the initiative of President Christodoulides with the aim to resume negotiations within the agreed UN framework as prescribed by the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, which provide for the creation of a bizonal bicommunal, federation with political equality, as defined in the relevant UN Security Resolutions.”

President Nikos Christodoulides received the Executive Councils of POMAK, PSEKA and NEPOMAK for a briefing on the current developments on the Cyprus problem in a private meeting at the Presidential Palace. The private meeting was followed by a reception hosted by the President and the First Lady in the gardens of the Presidential Palace.

President Christodoulides began by awarding the Medal for Exceptional Contribution to diaspora Cypriots for their longstanding and active service to Cyprus, including UK-Cypriot Kyriacos Tsioupra, former Editor of Parikiaki Newspaper and RIK TV / Cyprus News Agency correspondent. The other recipients were Charalambos Kapnoullas, Ismini Michael, Stelios Georgiades and Paschalis Kitromilides.

After congratulated the honorees, the president told the diaspora members in the audience that “Your struggles have been, and continue to be, the brightest beacon, the strongest help for all the Governments of the Republic of Cyprus, in our efforts first and foremost to end the occupation, to find a viable and functional solution that will vindicate the Cypriot people.”

UK delegates were hosted for a reception at the residence of UK High Commissioner to Cyprus, Mr. Irfan Siddiq OBE. The reception was the first hosted during Mr Siddiq’s term and was an opportunity to celebrate the strong bilateral ties between the UK and Cyprus, as well as the diverse personal connections between individuals from both countries.

Mr Siddiq told the delegates that the UK-Cypriot community is the largest of the global Cypriot diaspora and have made a long-standing and vital contribution to Britain. Over the course of the evening delegates had the opportunity to exchange views with Mr Siddiq and High Commission diplomats on a range of issues.

NEPOMAK Executive Council (EC) delegates, as well as NCCT participants, also attended the various briefings and receptions during the POMAK/PSEKA conference, in addition to their own simultaneous programme of events. Delegates began proceedings with a visit to the House of Representatives, hosted by House President Mrs Annita Demetriou. The House President told the delegates to be “the change they want to see in the future” and emphasised the importance of inclusivity and the involvement of the youth in politics.

Workshops hosted by NEPOMAK EC members were focused on defining strategic plans, sharing of best practices, developing new initiatives and ideas and the strengthening of bonds between members from across the globe.

Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis also held a roundtable discussion with delegates on the Cyprus problem, discussing