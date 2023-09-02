● Millions in huge profits for the banks

● New increases in interest rates, electricity and fuel

Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

At a time when banks have been announcing on a daily basis profits amounting to hundreds of millions of euros, society is preparing to suffer new imminent increases in interest rates, fuel and electricity. A number of European countries have been taking measures to confront inflation and the energy crisis, but the Christodoulides government has neither a plan, nor any direction of what it will do about the high prices and the ongoing increases in lending rates.

The government must at long last give an answer to two specific questions:

● Will it reinstate the electricity and fuel measures or will it leave people at the mercy of new increases?

● Will it proceed to tax the banks’ exorbitant profits in order to finance a scheme to subsidise interest rates on mortgages, or will it let the banks accumulate huge profits of hundreds of millions of euros on the backs of society, but also the economy?