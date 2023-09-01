Cyprus Champions Aris of Limassol achieved a historic victory with 6-2 over Slovan Bratislava and qualified for the first time in its history to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Aris, in the first leg of the Third Qualifying Round of Europa League lost from Slovan with 2-1 in Bratislava.

However, yesterday on AlphaMega Stadium the football club managed to secure a great win with 6-2 and secure a place to today’s draw for the 32 of Europa League.

Gomis (21’, 45’+7’, 51’), Szoke (24’), Mayambela (67’), and Brown (72’), were the scorers for Aris and Strelec (24’) and Barseghyan (89’) scored for Slovan.

On the other hand, APOEL was defeated by Gent of Belgium with 2-1 and did not manage to gain a spot in the Group Stage of Europa Conference League.

In the second leg of the Third Qualifying Round of ECL, APOEL lost by Gent in GSP Stadium with 2-1 and in combination with the defeat in Belgium a week ago with 2-0, will not be at today’s draw of the Group stage.