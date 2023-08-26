With resolutions concerning the Cyprus issue, including one specifically directed towards Turkish-Cypriots, the World Conference of Cyprus’ Diaspora concluded its proceedings on Friday. The conference, held in Nicosia from August 22 to 25, 2023, was concluded after the approval of four resolutions by diaspora organisations POEMAK, PSEKA, and NEPOMAK.

Specifically, the resolutions comprised the Resolution to Turkish Cypriots, the Resolution 2023, the Resolution in support of Katerina Theofanous and the Resolution for Africa.

In a “Message to our Compatriots, Turkish-Cypriots,” expatriates express their aspiration for cultivating harmonious relations between the two communities within the context of freedom, democracy, and mutual respect, “anticipating the moment of reunification of our homeland.”

In the resolution, the expatriate organisations call upon Turkish-Cypriots, including expatriate Turkish-Cypriots, to mobilise and join hands to end the Turkish occupation and reunite “our homeland under conditions of peace, security, and prosperity.” They also urge them to unite their voice with the international community, condemning the illegal actions of the occupying authorities in the buffer zone and at Pyla and the attack on UNFICYP.

Furthermore, they are encouraged to contribute in their own way and support efforts to restart the negotiation process within the framework of UN parameters and the Secretary-General’s Good Offices Mission, in order to achieve progress and reach a viable and functional solution.

The resolution also emphasises that it is a significant duty “to collectively work towards restoring the city of Famagusta to its lawful residents, as provided for by relevant UN resolutions, particularly Resolutions 541/84 and 789/92, without preconditions, and to adopt other confidence-building measures for the benefit of both communities.”

In Resolution 2023, the expatriates express disappointment that efforts towards an overall settlement of the Cyprus issue have not yielded positive outcomes due to the “negative and uncompromising stance of the Turkish side.” They also condemn Turkey’s persistence and the Turkish-Cypriot leader’s call for recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the secessionist entity, undermining the prospects for resuming the negotiation process within the agreed framework of the UN, a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, as stipulated in relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Furthermore, they condemn all unilateral steps in Varosha and the unacceptable announcements by the Turkish President and the leader of the Turkish-Cypriot community on July 20, 2021, regarding the “second phase of the Varosha opening.”

Regarding the systematic Turkish policy of exploiting illegal migration, they express “serious concern” about increasing efforts within the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus to irrevocably alter the island’s demographic character.

The organisations fully support efforts to resume the negotiation process under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General’s Good Offices Mission, aiming for a comprehensive, just, viable, and feasible solution for the Cyprus problem. They also express “full support” for the initiative of the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, aimed at restarting negotiations within the agreed United Nations framework, as defined by relevant decisions of the UN Security Council, envisaging a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

Moreover, POMAK and particularly the Australian Community express full solidarity with Ms. Kat Theofanous, member of the Victoria State Parliament, for her “bold and without hesitation, public condemnation of the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus.” They also strongly condemn the decision of the local Labor Party against the MP, demanding her immediate reinstatement.

Finally, the World Conference highlights Turkey’s attempt to penetrate the African continent, both diplomatically with the opening of over forty new embassies and through trade and economic agreements with several African countries. They call upon the Republic of Cyprus to pay “special attention to fully staffing Diplomatic Missions in Africa and to the speedy processing of parallel accreditations,” and suggest the opening of new embassies within the state’s capabilities, as well as utilizing Diplomatic Missions of other EU member states.