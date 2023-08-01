A woman has been charged following the death of Fatiha Sabrin in Shadwell in December 2021.

Jesmin Akter, 33 (08.03.90), of Sutton Street, E1, was charged on Friday, 28 July with manslaughter and importing a regulated substance.

She will appear Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 22 August.

The charge follows an investigation by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Fatiha Sabrin, aged 11, was found unresponsive at a residential property in Sutton Street, E1, on 11 December 2021.

She was taken to an east London hospital where she sadly died later the same day.

Fatiha’s family have been informed of this development and they continue be supporting by family liaison officers.

Criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and she has the right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings.