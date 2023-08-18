Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Waltham Cross on Wednesday (16 August).

At around 7.50pm, it was reported that a black Audi A6 and a black Ford Galaxy were involved in a road traffic collision on Queens Drive at the junction with Longcroft Drive. An altercation ensued between two men from each vehicle, which saw two men in the Audi assaulted and left needing hospital treatment. The two other men fled the scene before police arrival.

Detective Constable Alex Fairley, of the Broxbourne Local Crime Unit, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or has information about it.

“If you have CCTV, or dashcam, footage of the area which captured anything out of the ordinary around the time then also please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email (opens in new window) or you can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 761 of 16 August.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).