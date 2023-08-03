What has become of the coupists?

30 July 2023, “Haravgi” newspaper

Article by Fotini Michailidou – Christou – lawyer

In recent years, and more specifically during the administration of Nicos Anastasiades and onwards, we are following an unprecedented coordinated effort to downplay the coup d’état and shamelessly whitewash and exonerate the coupists. The question therefore pressingly arises: Who were these domestic destroyers of Cyprus and its people and what happened to them?

What is indeed certain is that none of the leading members of EOKA B were prosecuted and none of them have apologised for their actions or repented for them. The murders, assassinations, torture and executions of democratic citizens that were committed were covered up and went unpunished. It was on this gigantic cover-up that the whole subculture of whitewashing and cover-ups that has plagued the Cypriot state from then until now was subsequently built on, but that is another story.

Not only were the coupists not punished for their crimes, but most of them found a political home in the Democratic Rally DISY party that was founded by Glafkos Clerides in 1976. […] The coupists gradually imposed themselves on DISY to such an extent that in fact if you are a DISY member today and you don’t praise and adore Grivas and EOKA B, you won’t survive for long. […]

The result of the coupists prevailing in DISY was the transformation of many of them into political figures dressed in suits who exchange “honory awards” between themselves and the great political promotion of others everywhere, even to the highest echelons of the political establishment.

And all this has taken place at a time when, tragically and infuriatingly, the names of their victims of the democratic resistance, ‘who were being shot like dogs in their coffee shops’ or who were snatched from their wives and babies and tortured to be thrown down wells, are completely unknown to the general public.

This existing “dual power” in DISY, which in the course of time has been transformed into EOKA B securing the its hegemony in DISY, their descendants and their peers, which is the root cause of the evil that explains the miserable situation in which Cyprus finds itself today.

● It explains, among many other things, why, in order to be elected to a state or party post in DISY, one must attend the memorial services of Grivas and lay laurel wreaths to this destroyer and traitor of Cyprus.

● It also explains the extremely provocative decision of the Anastasiades – DISY government to build (in 2016) the monument of shame to honor [if that is ever possible] the memory of the Commandos who attacked the Presidential Palace during the treasonous coup of 15 July 1974 to dissolve Democracy.

● It also explains the paranoia of the Presidents of DISY (yes, including the young and newly elected Anita Demetriou) and prominent leading officials, as well as the former President Anastasiades and the current President Christodoulides, to make it an “anniversary habit” every 15th of July, on the one hand to supposedly “honor” those who resisted the coup by defending the Republic and on the other hand to subsequently immediately afterwards to run elsewhere to lay wreaths at the “memorial” to the fallen Commandos who attacked the Presidential Palace to overthrow Democracy! […]

● Above all, however, the prevalence of EOKA B’s “idea”, mentality and outlook inside DISY explains why it is the imperative duty of every young citizen of this country to know what really happened on 15 July 1974 and by whom.