Born in Nicosia, Louchios arrived in America as a refugee fleeing the brutal Turkish invasion of Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Inspired by John F. Kennedy, Louchios was involved in the presidential campaign of Micheal Dukakis.

He went on to serve as an assistant to secretaries of state for Illinois Jesse White and Alex Gianoulias, and was the architect of numerous projects in the famous Greektown of Chicago.

“Ever since I was much younger, he was always the guy, not just in the secretary of state’s office, but in the Greek American community, he was one of our leaders and someone everyone knew,” Giannoulias said to the Chicago Sun Time.