Born in Nicosia, Louchios arrived in America as a refugee fleeing the brutal Turkish invasion of Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Inspired by John F. Kennedy, Louchios was involved in the presidential campaign of Micheal Dukakis.
He went on to serve as an assistant to secretaries of state for Illinois Jesse White and Alex Gianoulias, and was the architect of numerous projects in the famous Greektown of Chicago.
He was also the founder of the Greektown Educational Foundation, which provides resources to schools for Greek language education.
“He’s leaving us with a huge void and shoes to fill. There’s no one like Leo,” said Andreas Koumi, president of the Greektown Chamber of Commerce to the Chicago Sun Time.
According to the Chicago Sun Time, Louchios died of a heart attack.