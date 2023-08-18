† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

Yiannis Georgiou Yianni

(From Leonarisso, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved Yiannis Georgiou Yianni, at the age of 81.

Yiannis, son of Katerina and Georgios Thoupi (both deceased), brother to Andrikos (deceased), Antonakis (deceased), Theoris (deceased), Vasilou (deceased), Maria and Angela. Yiannis moved to the UK, when he was 15 years old. He settled in Shepherd’s Bush and he worked as a tailor. In 1961, he married Androulla.

Yiannis will be missed by his daughters, granddaughters, siblings, relatives and friends.

Funeral details TBC, for further information please email [email protected] or call 07850803871.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ

Γιάννης Γεωργίου Γιαννή

(από το Λεονάρισσο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Γιάννη Γεωργίου Γιαννή, σε ηλικία 81 ετών.

Καταλείπει τις κόρες, τις εγγονές του, τις αδελφές του Μαρία & Άντζελα, πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Τα αδέλφια του Αντρίκκος, Αντωνάκης, Θεωρής και Βασιλού, απεβίωσαν.

Ο Γιάννης, γιος της Κατερίνας και του Γεώργιου Θουπή, μετανάστευσε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο σε ηλικία 15 ετών. Εγκαταστάθηκε στο Shepherd’s Bush, όπου εργάστηκε ως ράφτης, ενώ το 1961 παντρεύτηκε την Ανδρούλλα.

«Θα λείψεις πολύ σε όλους μας. Κ­αλό Παράδεισο»

Περισσότερες πληροφορίες για την κηδεία: [email protected] ή 07850803871.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

