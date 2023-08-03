† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Yiannakis Michael

(from Ayios Serghios, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Yiannakis Michael, who sadly passed away

on Friday 28th July 2023, aged 80.

Yiannakis was born in Ayios Serghios Cyprus. He came to England in the late 50s and met his wife Andriani thereafter in marriage for 60 years.

He established himself as a successful Barber and enjoyed every second being in his shop “Michael’s Hairdressers” in Cockfosters.

He leaves behind his wife, 3 sons, 2 daughter in laws, 5 grand-children, 9 great grandchildren along with many nieces nephews and family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 9th August 10am at Greek Orthodox Church of St John the Baptist Wightman road, London, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ. The wake will be at The Penridge Suite 470 Bowes Road, London N11 1NL

There will be a donation box at the church for the British Heart Foundation.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γιαννάκης Μιχαήλ

(από τον Άγιο Σέργιο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Γιαννάκη Μιχαήλ. ο οποίος «έφυγε» από τη ζωή την Παρασκευή 28 Ιουλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 80 ετών.

Ο Γιαννάκης γεννήθηκε στον Άγιο Σέργιο της Αμμοχώστου. Στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του ‘50 μετανάστευσε στην Αγγλία, όπου γνώρισε τη σύζυγο του Ανδριανή. Παντρεύτηκανκαι έζησαν μαζί για 60 ολόκληρα χρόνια. Στην παροικία αλλά κι ευρύτερα στο Λονδίνο, έγινε γνωστός ως επιτυχημένος κουρέας με το δικό του κομμωτήριο στο Cockfosters, το Michael’s Hairdressers, όπου περνούσε πολλές ώρες, αλλά ο ίδιος απολάμβανε κάθε δευτερόλεπτο.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του, τους 3 γιους του, τις 2 νύφες του, 5 εγγόνια, 9 δισέγγονα, πολλά ανίψια, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 9 Αυγούστου, στις 10 π.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY.

Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Penridge Suite 470 Bowes Rd, London N11 1NL

Στη διάρκεια της τελετής στην εκκλησία, θα γίνονται εισφορές για το British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

