† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Philippos Loizou

(From Kalopanayiotis, Cyprus)

It is with a heavy heart and sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Philippos Loizou, who died on Monday 31 July, at the age of 90.

Philippos leaves behind his wife Panayiota, son Andros and his wife Andrea, daughter Evanthia and her husband Andreas, grandchildren, Philippo and his wife Elizabeth, Fodoulla and fiancé Ralph, Lydia and Billy, Zoe and fiancé Zac, Alexandros & Victoria

and great grandson Andreas.

Philippos Loizou was born in Kalopanayiotis, Cyprus on the 3rd of December 1932. Philippo emigrated to England in 1960 and worked as a cabinet maker and carpenter.

Philippos was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and 4 weeks ago became a great grandfather. He was an exceptional man, who loved his family and blessed the hearts of everyone around him.

“May he rest in Peace – You will never be forgotten”.

His funeral will take place on Thursday 17th of August at 10:30am at the Greek Orthodox church of St John the Baptist, Wightman Road, N8 0LY. Following the church service, Philippos will be laid to rest at the Edmonton cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP at 12pm. After the burial, the wake will be held at the family home.

The family wishes that instead of floral contributions, donations can be made to the North London Hospice, in memory of Philippos Loizou at www.northlondonhospice.org.

A donation box will also be available in the church on the day.

Με βαριά καρδιά και θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Φίλιππου Λοΐζου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε τη Δευτέρα 31 Ιουλίου, σε ηλικία 90 ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Παναγιώτα, τον γιο του Άνδρο (με τη σύζυγο του Άντρεα) και την κόρη του Ευανθία (με τον σύζυγο της Ανδρέα). Επίσης, τα εγγόνια του: Φίλιππο (με τη σύζυγο του Ελισάβετ), Φωτούλλα (με τον αρραβωνιαστικό της Ράλφ), Λυδία, Μπίλι,

Ζωή (με τον αρραβωνιαστικό της Ζάκ), Αλέξανδρο & Βικτώρια, καθώς και το δισέγγονο του Ανδρέα.

Ο Φίλιππος γεννήθηκε στον Καλοπαναγιώτη της Κύπρου στις 3 Δεκεμβρίου του 1932. Το 1960 μετανάστευσε στην Αγγλία, όπου εργάστηκε ως επιπλοποιός και ξυλουργός.

Ήταν αφοσιωμένος σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς, ενώ μόλις πριν από 4 βδομάδες απέκτησε το πρώτο του δισέγγονο. Ήταν ένας εξαιρετικός άνθρωπος, που πρόσφερε απλόχερα αγάπη στην οικογένεια και στον περίγυρό του.

«Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη. Δεν θα σε ξεχάσουμε ποτέ.»

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 17 Αυγούστου στις 10:30 π.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton, Church Street, London N9 9HP στις 12 μ.μ. και η παρηγοριά στο σπίτι της οικογένειας.

Η οικογένεια επιθυμεί αντί λουλουδιών να γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην του για το North LondonHospice, είτε την ημέρα της κηδείας στην εκκλησία, είτε ηλεκτρονικά μέσω του συνδέσμου: www.northlondonhospice.org

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family