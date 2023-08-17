† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Panayiotis Tsoukkas

(from Avgorou, Cyprus)

Panagiotis Tsoukkas, from Avgorou, passed away on Saturday 29th July 2023, at the age of 84.

He is survived by his wife Sophia, 4 children, 2 daughters-in-law, 1 son-in-law, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

His funeral will take place on Friday 25th August 2023, at 12:00pm from the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nectarius, Battersea, Wycliffe Road, London SW11 5QR, followed by the burial at South London Cemetery Crematorium (cemetery), Rowan Rd, London, SW16 5JG.

A wake will follow at the home of the deceased and all who honor his memory are invited to attend.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Παναγιώτης Τσούκκας

(από Αυγόρου, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας Παναγιώτη Τσούκκα από Αυγόρου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε το Σάββατο 29 Ιουλίου, σε ηλικία 84 ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Σοφία, 4 παιδιά, 2 νύφες, 1 γαμπρό, 9 εγγόνια και 4 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 25 Αυγούστου 2023 στις 12:00 το μεσημέρι από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Νεκταρίου, Battersea, Wycliffe Road, London SW11 5QR και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του South London Crematorium (cemetery),

Rowan Rd, London SW16 5JG.

Η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στο σπίτι του εκλιπόντος και καλούμε όλους όσοι τιμούν την μνήμη του όπως παρευρεθούν.

