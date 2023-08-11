† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Maria Georgiou

(from Paralimni, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Maria GeorgiouBwho sadly passed away on Monday 7th August 2023, at the age of 88.

She leaves behind her son Andro, her daughters Katerina and Georgina, 7 grandchildren, Alex, Chris, Andreas, Nicolas, Antony, Maria, Georgios and 7 great-grandchildren.

“She was devoted to her family who meant the world to her and she will be greatly missed by us all.”

The funeral will be held on Wednesday 16th August at St Demetrios Church, Town Road/Logan Road, Edmonton N9 0LP at 12:00pm, followed by the burial at 2:00pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ.

The wake will follow at her family home. Instead of floral tributes there will be a donation box for Macmillan Cancer Research.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαρία Γεωργίου

(από το Παραλίμνι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον χαμό της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Μαρίας Γεωργίου, η οποία «έφυγε» από τη ζωή τη Δευτέρα 7 Αυγούστου 2023, σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Καταλείπει τον γιο της Άντρο, τις κόρες της Κατερίνα & Τζωρτζίνα, τα 7 της εγγόνια Άλεξ, Κρις, Ανδρέα, Νικόλα, Αντώνη, Μαρία & Γιώργο, καθώς και 7 δισέγγονα.

«Ήταν αφοσιωμένη στην οικογένειά της, που ήταν ολόκληρος ο κόσμος της.

Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους μας».

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 16 Αυγούστου από τον ιερό ναό Αγ. Δημητρίου, Edmonton, TownRd/Logan Rd, N9 0LP στις 12 το μεσημέρι. Θα ακολουθήσει

η ταφή στις 2:00μ.μ. στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο σπίτι της οικογένειας.

Η οικογένεια επιθυμεί αντί λουλουδιών να γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην της στη διάρκεια της κηδείας για το Macmillan Cancer Research.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family