† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

(from, Katokopia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Despina Anastasi, who passed away on Saturday 5th August 2023, aged 83.

She leaves behind her daughter: Maria, grandchildren: Caden, Galia and Meir, great grandchildren: Billie, Mia, Maor, siblings: Eva and Harry, cousin – in- law: Miroulla and a large number of nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.

Our mum and yiayia came from Cyprus in the fifties and married our dad and pappou, Sotiris (Tony’s Piatas) in 1963.

Together, they opened a little china shop in Camden where they lived all their lives. She welcomed many members of the Cypriot and Greek community into her home and was proud of her heritage. Mum was a hard worker who put all of her strength and unconditional love into building the business and nurturing her family. Her proudest moments were the births of her grandchildren and her most joyous, the arrival of her

great-grandchildren. Mum died as she lived, a courageous warrior.

“May she rest in peace, and continue to watch over us from above.”

The funeral will take place on 23 August 2023, at St. Andrew’s Greek Orthodox Church 124 Kentish Town Road, London NW1 9QA at 10.30, followed by a burial at New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Road London N11 1JJ, at 12.30. The wake will be held at the cemetery and will reconvene at Despina’s house after.

There will be a charity donation box in her memory on the day of the service for the Cancer Research and the Royal Free.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Δέσποινα Αναστάση

(από την Κατωκοπιά, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Δέσποινας Αναστάση

το Σάββατο 5 Αυγούστου 2023, σε ηλικία 83 ετών.

Καταλείπει την κόρη της Μαρία, τα εγγόνια της Caden, Galia & Meir, τα δισέγγονα της Μπίλι, Mία & Mάορ, τα αδέρφια της Εύα & Χάρη, την εξάδελφη της Μυρούλλα, καθώς και πολλά ανίψια, βαφτιστήρια και φίλους.

Η Δέσποινα μετανάστευσε στην Αγγλία τη δεκαετία του ’50. Το 1963 παντρεύτηκε τον πατέρα και παππού μας, Σωτήρη (Τόνι’s Piatas). Μαζί άνοιξαν ένα μικρό μαγαζί στο Κάμντεν, όπου έζησαν όλη τους τη ζωή. Όλοι την θαύμαζαν για το γεγονός ότι ήταν μια σκληρά εργαζόμενη γυναίκα, η οποία πάλεψε με όλες της τις δυνάμεις, αλλά και με πολύ αγάπη και μεράκι, για να χτίσει την επιχείρηση και να φροντίσει την οικογένειά της. Κατά διαστήματα φιλοξένησε πολλά μέλη της κυπριακής και ελληνικής κοινότητας στο σπίτι της και ήταν περήφανη για την καταγωγή της. Όμως, ακόμα πιο περήφανη ήταν για τα εγγόνια και τα δισέγγονά της. «Έφυγε» με το κεφάλι ψηλά, σαν μια θαρραλέα αγωνίστρια της ζωής,

όπως ακριβώς έκανε όλα αυτά τα χρόνια.

«Ας αναπαυθεί εν ειρήνη και να συνεχίσει να μας προσέχει από ψηλά»

Η κηδεία θα γίνει στις 23 Αυγούστου 2023, από τον καθεδρικό ναό Αποστόλου Ανδρέα, Kentish Town, Kentish Town Road, London NW1 9QA στις 10.30π.μ, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road London N11 1JJ, στις 12.30μ.μ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο και στη συνέχεια στο σπίτι της Δέσποινας.

Στη διάρκεια της κηδείας μπορούν να γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην της για το Cancer Research και το Royal Free.

Parikiaki extend their condolences