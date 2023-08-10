† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

(from Egkomi, Famagusta, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather Demetris (Takis) Chambi, who sadly passed away on Saturday 29th July 2023, aged 93.

He leaves behind his wife Nelly, his children Barnabas, Nicos, Androulla, his grand-children, along with many relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 16th August, 10am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Catherine, Barnet, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ. The wake will be at the Cemetery and after at St Catherine’s Church Hall.

If anyone wants to get flowers, they must be delivered to Archangel Funerals, 221 Turners Hill EN8 9DG, by 5pm on Tuesday 15th August.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Δημήτρης (Τάκης) Χαμπή

(από την Έγκωμη Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο πολυαγαπημένος μας σύζυγος, πατέρας και παππούς Δημήτρης (Τάκης) Χαμπή «έφυγε» από τη ζωή το Σάββατο 29 Ιουλίου 2023, σε η λικία 93 ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Νέλλη, τα παιδιά του Βαρνάβα, Νίκο & Ανδρούλλα,

τα εγγόνια του, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 16 Αυγούστου στις 10 π.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Barnet, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Rd, New Southgate N11 1JJ. Παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο και αργότερα στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων του ιερού ναού της Αγίας Αικατερίνης.

Για όσους επιθυμούν, μπορούν να στείλουν λουλούδια στο Archangel Funerals, 221 Turners Hill EN8 9DG, έως τις 5 μ.μ. της Τρίτης 15 Αυγούστου.

Parikiaki extend their condolenses to the family