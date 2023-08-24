† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, brother and uncle, Cleovoulos Georgiou, who sadly passed away on Wednesday 9th August, at the age of 82.

He is leaving behind his two sons, George & Solomon, his daughter-in-law Enza Georgiou, and his grandchildren Kleo, Concettina & Maroulla. Cleovoulos came to England in the late 50s and met his wife Maroulla, thereafter in marriage for 52 years. He established himself as a successful dressmaker businessman, and enjoyed every second being in his shop “Aphrodite Fashions” in Camden Town.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 29 August 2023, at 12:30, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Wightman Road N8 0LY. The burial will followed at the New Southgate Cemetery, N11 1JJ.

Flowers can be sent to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors. There will be a donation box at the church for Cancer Research UK.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Κλεόβουλος Γεωργίου

(από τη Λάρνακα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, αδερφού και θείου Κλεόβουλου Γεωργίου, που απεβίωσε την Τετάρτη 9 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 82 ετών.

Καταλείπει τους δύο γιους του, Γιώργο & Σολομώντα, την νύφη του Ένζα Γεωργίου και τα εγγόνια του Κλέο, Concettina & Mαρούλλα.

Ο Κλεόβουλος μετανάστευσε στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του ’50 στην Αγγλία, όπου γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε την επί 52χρόνια σύζυγό του, Μαρούλλα. Αναδείχθηκε ως επιτυχημένος επιχειρηματίας στο χώρο της μόδας. Προτού συνταξιοδοτηθεί, απολάμβανε κάθε δευτερόλεπτο στο κατάστημα του “Aphrodite Fashions” στο Camden Town.

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Τρίτη 29 Αυγούστου, στις 12:30μμ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY.

Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, N11 1JJ.

Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, ενώ, εισφορές εις μνήμην του μπορούν να γίνονται στη διάρκεια της κηδείας για το Cancer Research UK.

