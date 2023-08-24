† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Artemis Chrysostomou

(from Trikomo, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, brother, uncle and godfather, Artemis Chrysostomou, who sadly passed away peacefully at home on Friday 4th August, at the age of 89.

Artemis worked hard to support his family and was a talented ironmonger. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Spyroulla and many relatives including siblings, godchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 30th August at 10.00am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, London N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the North London Hospice would be gratefully appreciated.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αρτέμης Χρυσοστόμου

(από το Τρίκωμο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, αδερφού, θείου και νονού, ο οποίος «έφυγε» από τη ζωή, την Παρασκευή 4 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Απεβίωσε στο σπίτι του, περιτριγυρισμένος απο την οικογένειά του.

Ο Αρτέμης εργάστηκε σκληρά στη ζωή του για να συντηρήσει την οικογένειά του και έγινε γνωστός για τις ιδιαίτερες ικανότητες στις σιδηροκατασκευές.

Καταλείπει την αγαπημένη και αφοσιωμένη σύζυγο του Σπυρούλα, αδέλφια, βαφτιστήρια, ανίψια, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Τετάρτη, 30 Αυγούστου στις 10πμ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Επιθυμία της οικογένειας είναι αντί λουλουδιών, να γίνονται εισφορές για το North London Hospice.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

