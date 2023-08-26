† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Aristotelis Kleanthous

(from Kampia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the death of our beloved father and grandfather, Aristotelis Kleanthous, a British Cypriot from Kampia, born on the 4th September 1926 and passed away on the 9th August 2023 He leaves behind two daughters Androulla & Haroulla, two son in laws, two granddaughters, their husbands and a great grandson.

He was a philanthropist, a caring man to his family, friends and the Cypriot community, always fighting for Cypriot rights and equality.

He was a loving, thoughtful and considerate man with strong political views for his people and would go over and above to help anyone in need.

“He has gone but will never be forgotten”

The funeral will take place on Thursday 31st August 2023, at 3pm, at the New Southgate Crematorium, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. There will be a donation box for help towards Advanced Macular Degeneration.

He was also a big supporter and co founder of Parikiaki Haravgi . He was a philanthropist at heart but most importantly he practiced what he felt was right and helped, family, friends and anyone who needed help. He was always there when they needed him and never turned his back on anyone whoever they where. He was also an important part in many UK Cypriots lives as from the 60s onwards he had coaches known as Aris coaches. He would take many of the Cypriot community to coastal trips for the day and also trips to Greece and Russia in the days when not many people owned their own vehicles. Lots of fond memories where made on these trips for many people and for us his family. In the early 70s he opened a clothing factory, Aris Fashions where he employed many people who were struggling and he was a just and fair employer guaranteeing a skill was learnt. In the following years he did many other businesses but the one a lot of people will remember him for is Jolly Runner whisky a blend of his own alcohol, better known as JR whisky.

The fatal incident happened on Wednesday (9 August) at around 7.45pm.

Three vehicles were involved – a blue Ford Fiesta, a VW Transporter van and a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Sadly, Aristotelis the passenger in the Ford – in his nineties – died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Inspector Peter Scholes, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this very sad time.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone else who has information about what happened.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, please check it and let us know if you have caught the vehicles on camera.”

Those with information should email Sergeant Rebecca Cornell.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in their Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Announce.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αριστοτέλης Κλεάνθους

(από τα Καμπιά, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας πατέρα και παππού, ο οποίος βρήκε τραγικό θάνατο σε τροχαίο δυστύχημα που συνέβη στις 9 Αυγούστου 2023.

Καταλείπει τις δύο του κόρες Ανδρούλλα και Χαρούλλα, δύο γαμπρούς, δύο εγγονές με τους συζύγους τους, καθώς και ένα δισέγγονo.

Ο Αριστοτέλης γεννήθηκε στα Καμπιά στις 4 Σεπτεμβρίου 1926. Στη Βρετανία, ανέπτυξε έντονη πολιτική και κοινωνική δράση ενώ διακρίθηκε για την ανάμειξη του στα κοινά της παροικίας μας, δίνοντας αγώνες για την Κύπρο και τα δικαιώματα των συμπατριωτών μας. Παρά το γεγονός ότι πάντοτε είχε ισχυρές πολιτικές απόψεις, ως οικογενειάρχης ήταν υπόδειγμα στοργικού πατέρα και παππού, ενώ ως φίλος ήταν αυτός που θα έκανε τα πάντα για το συνάνθρωπό του και ειδικότερα όσους είχαν ανάγκη.

«Καλό σου ταξίδι στην αιωνιότητα. Η μνήμη σου θα παραμείνει άσβεστη»

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 31 Αυγούστου 2023, στις 3μμ στο New Southgate Crematorium, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Εισφορές εις μνήμην του μπορούν να γίνονται για το Advanced Macular Degeneration.