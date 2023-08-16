† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andritsa Georgiou

(from Ashia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother and grandmother, Andritsa Georgiou, who passed away on the 3rd of August 2023 aged 85.

She leaves behind her children Chrystalla, Maria & George, her 4 grandchildren Andri, Elena, Leonidas & Theodora, her 2 great-grandchildren Jason & Raphael, as well as many relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on 25th of August, at 1200 at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY and the burial will follow

at the Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP.

For those who wish to express their support with flowers, which Andritsa loved very much,

they can do so by sending them to the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδρίτσα Γεωργίου

(από την Άσσια Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Είναι με μεγάλη θλίψη που ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Ανδρίτσας Γεωργίου, η οποία απεβίωσε στις 3 Αυγούστου σε ηλικία 85 ετών.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά της, Χρυστάλλα, Μαρία & Γιώργο, τα 4 εγγόνια της, Άντρη, Έλενα, Λεωνίδα & Θεοδώρα, τα 2 δισέγγονά της, Ιάσωνα & Ραφαήλ, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί στις 25 Αυγούστου, στις 12 το μεσημέρι, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο Edmonton, Church Street, London N9 9HP.

Η Ανδρίτσα μας, αγαπούσε πολύ τα λουλούδια. Όσοι επιθυμούν να εκφράσουν τη συμπαράστασή τους με λουλούδια, μπορούν – έαν επιθυμούν – να τα αποστέλλουν στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki éxtend their condolences to the family

