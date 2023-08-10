† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

(from Ayios Georgios, Famagusta, Cyprus)

With heavy hearts we announce the death of our beloved mother and grandmother, Andriani Sotiri Georgiou who passed away, on Saturday 8 July 2023, at the age of 80.

She leaves behind two daughters Marianna & Sofoulla, son-in-law Karim and her 5 grandchildren who were her world Safa, Hana, Georgie, Sotiris & Andrianna.

The funeral will be held on Friday 18th August 2023,at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, at 12.00pm,

followed by the burial at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Rd, London NW7 1NB, at 2:00pm. The wake will be at Kingsmead Heights Sewardstone Road, EN9 3QF.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ανδριανή Σωτήρη Γεωργίου

(από τον Άγιο Γεώργιο Αμμoχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Ανδριανής Σωτήρη Γεωργίου, η οποία «έφυγε» από τη ζωή, το Σάββατο 8 Ιουλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 80 ετών.

Καταλείπει τις κόρες της Μαριάννα & Σοφούλλα, τον γαμπρό της Καρίμ και τα 5 της εγγόνια που ήταν ο «κόσμος» της, Σάφα, Χάνα, Γιώργο, Σωτήρη & Αντριάννα.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 18 Αυγούστου 2023, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, στις 12.00 το μεσημέρι και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο Hendon, Holders Hill Rd,

London NW7 1NB, στις 2:00μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Kingsmead Heights, Sewardstone Road, EN9 3QF.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family