† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Αndrew Gavas

(Born Australia, Raised in Limassol & London)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and son Andrew Gavas, who sadly passed away surrounded by his family on Monday 21st August, at the age of 69.

Andrew was a happy gentleman, who always placed his family above everyone else. He always had a smile on his face, with love in his heart and was the kindest person ever.

He is leaving behind his wife Barbara, his children Antony, Karen, Martin, Daniel, his grandchildren Ethan, Mia, Dane, Dario, Connor, shay and Nathan, his great grandchild Jesse, his mother Zoe and his 3 sisters, Anna, Maro and Elsa.

More information concerning the funeral, the wake and the donations, will be provided in one of the next editions of “Parikiaki”.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Άνδρος Γαβάς

(Γεννήθηκε στην Αυστραλία, μεγάλωσε σε Λεμεσό & Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου και πατέρα ο οποίος «έφυγε» από τη ζωή, περιτριγυρισμένος από την οικογένειά του, την Δευτέρα 21 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 69 ετών.

Ο Άνδρος ήταν πάντα χαμογελαστός. Ήταν ένας χαρούμενος άνθρωπος, πολύ δοτικός και ευγενικός, που πάντα έβαζε την οικογένειά του πάνω από όλα.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Βαρβάρα, τα παιδιά του Αντώνη, Κάρεν, Μάρτιν & Ντάνιελ τα εγγόνια του Ethan, Mia, Dane, Dario, Connor, Shay και Nathan, τη δισέγγονη του Jesse, τη μητέρα του Zωή και τις 3 αδερφές του Άννα, Μάρω και Έλσα.

Περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για την κηδεία, την παρηγοριά και τις

εισφορές εις μνήμη του, στην επόμενη έκδοση της «Π».

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family