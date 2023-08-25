We sadly announce that Jimmy Cattle died at the age of 82.

Jimmy was a true legend and one of the most successful managers in the KOPA League. Jimmy was a youngster when he played for the UK Cypriot KLN team (Cyprus Youth) in the 50’s and 60’s who then played in the Kentish Town League and were a major force in London winning all the major trophies and played and made friends with Peter Stefanou, Neoclis, Costas Andreou’, Andy Fellahoudi, Nick Agyrides, Andrea Dinglis, Chris Bones, Kokkinos ,Theodoros. and many others.

Jimmy who was born in the Angel, London was the first Engliah player to play for them and was very loyal.

When the KOPA League was formed he joined Anemos as a coach with Peter Stefanou and then became manager and won the Championship.

He then became the manager of KLN where he won several League titles and Cups.

He took time off then came back and managed the Omonia team where he also won several trophies again.

As being one of the most successful managers in the league he went onto become the KOPA League Representative Team manager and built some very solid teams.

What he will always be remembered for is his banter , his fantastic football knowledge, his inspiration and most of all his loyalty to UK Cypriot football and our community.

The praises and response coming from players and the community has been overwhelming.

The church service will take place on Tuesday 5th September 2023 at 10.30am at St Mary’s Hornsey Rise Church N19 3AD and the burial will follow at Islington cemetery 278 High Road London N2 9AG at 12-30pm

Parikiaki, KLN, Omonia and the KOPA League extend their condolences to the family.



A young Jimmy Cattle second from right in the top row