† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

(from Kozani, Greece)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grand father, who passed away on the 31st July 2023 at the age of 61.

He leaves behind his wife Erato (Loulla), 2 sons Ioannis & Savvas, 2 daughter-in-laws Despina & Andrea, 5 grand children Demitriana, Andreas, Dimitrios, Kyriacos and Zoe-Erato.

Dimitri was born in Kozani (Greece) in 1961 and in the early 80s he came for studies to the UK, where he met his wife Erato. He worked tirelessly over the years to successfully become a civil engineer and ultimately support his young family.

Dimitri was a family man who found great joy in sharing is own life experiences and his love for Greek identity and culture to all he met. He was a man of great honour and resilience, celebrating those virtues in others. Towards the latter years of his life he enjoyed rediscovering his home land of Greece with his family.

His grounded values and positive outlook on life have been passed on to his children and grand children which will remain in our hearts forever.

The funeral will be held on Monday 4 September, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY at 12:30 and the burial will follow at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP. There will be a wake at St John the Baptist hall. Donations can be made for North London Hospice.

“You’ll never be forgotten… Forever in our hearts”

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Δημήτρης Γούλας

(από την Κοζάνη, Ελλάδα)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του πολυαγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 31 Ιουλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 61ος ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Ερατώ (Λούλλα), τα παιδιά του Ιωάννη & Σάββα, τις νύμφες του Δέσποινα & Άντρια και τα εγγόνια του Δημητριάνα, Ανδρέα, Δημήτρη,

Κυριάκο & Ζωή-Ερατώ.

Ο Δημήτρης γεννήθηκε στην Κοζάνη το 1961 και στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του ‘80 ήρθε για σπουδές στο ΗΒ, όπου γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε τη σύντροφο της ζωής του Ερατώ. Εργάστηκε σκληρά και κατάφερε να αναδειχθεί σε επιτυχημένο Πολιτικό Μηχανικό, εξασφαλίζοντας ό,τι καλύτερο για την οικογένειά του. Ήταν υπόδειγμα οικογενειάρχη, ενώ, στις σχέσεις του με τους ανθρώπους, τον διέκριναν οι αρχές και οι αξίες του.

Παρά τα όσα πέτυχε στη ξενιτιά, δεν ξέχασε ποτέ τις ρίζες του. Πάντοτε δήλωνε περήφανος για την ελληνική του καταγωγή και τον πολιτισμό της πατρίδας του, την οποία επισκεπτόταν συχνά τα τελευταία χρόνια, με την οικογένειά του.

Η Εξόδιος Ακολουθία θα ψαλεί από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY, τη Δευτέρα, 4 Σεπτεμβρίου στις 12:30μμ και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton, Church Street, London N9 9HP στις 2:30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων του Αγίου Ιωάννη.

Όσοι επιθυμούν, αντί λουλουδιών μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές εις μνήμην του, για το North LondonHospice.

«Καλό σου ταξίδι αγαπημένε μας… Αιωνία σου η μνήμη»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family