Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Barnet have released his name as they continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 21:40hrs on Monday, 7 August to reports of a man with stab injuries near a supermarket on Regents Park Road, N3.

Officers attended and found 18-year-old Yusuf Mohamoud seriously injured. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Yusuf was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by officers.

A special post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday, 9 August and gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on 9 August after attending a north London police station. He currently remains in custody.

Enquiries into Yusuf’s murder continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, investigating, said: “I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who was in the area of Regents Park Road, near the junction with Lichfield Grove, and who witnessed the events that led to the attack on Yusuf to come forward and speak to police.

“I’m specifically keen to talk to anyone who was in the area between 21:00hrs and 22:00hrs on 7 August.

“Another young man has died as a result of violence and left a family devastated – we need the public’s help to ensure Yusuf’s family get the justice they deserve.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7779/7 Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.