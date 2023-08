USSRoosevelt guided-missile destroyer has arrived for a port call to Larnaca.

US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher said in a post on Platform X (Twitter) that it was great to join the National Guard Chief and Cyprus partners aboard “to meet the accomplished officers and crew and to discuss our shared goals in promoting security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Moreover, she noted that this USÂ Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is named for Pres Franklin D. & Eleanor Roosevelt