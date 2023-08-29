Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 7 seed, reached the second round of the US Open by winning against Canadian Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Monday night.

It was a match billed as a potential upset, with Tsitsipas having failed to break an opponent’s serve in his last three matches ahead of the US Open, and Raonic being one of the biggest servers on the Tour. However, a plethora of unforced errors from the Canadian – 48 in total – saw the contest fizzle into a straight forward three-set win for Tsitsipas.

The Greek even managed to out-serve Raonic, making 59 percent of first serve points and winning behind the shot 84 percent of the time.

Tsitsipas, ranked No 7, will play the winner of the match between Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker and Australian Alexei Popyrin next.