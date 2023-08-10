With several projects being undertaken for the upgrading of infrastructure and the enrichment of touristic experiences, stone-built Tochni village in Larnaka region is a community that is ‘carving’ a reputation as an attractive and interesting destination.

Origins of Village Name

The origin of Tochni village’s name reflects its enduring character that, according to history, is derived from a variation of the Greek word for ‘art’ (techni), due to the skilled way that the houses are built from local stone, along with the craftmanship it took to build the village church atop a bridge.

Tochni is one of the oldest villages in Cyprus with a history that spans over ten – or possibly twenty – centuries. It is deservedly one of the most established villages within the agrotourism sector thanks to unparallel picturesque beauty that has been further enhanced by a series of upgrades made in recent years.

Historical Connection to Saint Helena

The village is intricately connected to the presence of Saint Helena, mother of Emperor Constantine the Great, in Cyprus. According to the chronicler Machairas, after her return from the Holy Land, Saint Helena built a bridge and a church in Tochni at the exact spot where the Church of Saints Constantine and Helen sits today. Saint Helena donated various ecclesiastical items to the church, the most valuable of which is a piece of the Holy Cross that is today housed in the church named after the Holy Cross in Lefkara village.

Rich Collection of Religious Artefacts

A rich collection – in both size and quality – that spans five centuries of religious heritage is preserved within the various churches and chapels of the area. Icons of great archaeological, artistic and religious value can be found in the Church of Saints Constantine and Helen and in its adjacent Ecclesiastical Museum.

The 19th century church is perhaps the only one in the world that is built on a bridge (photo 3). Just this month the church façade was improved with the addition of night lighting that was installed following the actions of Tochni Community Council and the Holy Metropolis of Trimythountos, and with the funding support of Larnaka Tourism Board.

Although the Ecclesiastical Museum is housed in a small building, its collection is large in religious significance, with most of the exhibits attributed to Loukas Tochnitis – considered to be the most remarkable iconographer of the 17th century.

Among the valuable relics preserved here are a rare two-faced cross, a large-scale icon of the Deposition of Christ, and other portable icons of immense archaeological value. A recently-completed virtual tour of the museum is available as part of the series of ‘Larnaka Virtual Museums’. The tour can be accessed here: https://virtuallarnakaregion.com/Ecclesiastical-Museum-of-Tochni/, allowing visitors to experience its treasures at home, or whilst at the museum to create a hybrid experience after scanning the plaque at the entrance.

The ruins of the 14th century Gothic church dedicated to the Holy Cross dominate a hill in the heart of the village. To promote the significance of this monument, a virtual reconstruction and restoration of the church is being prepared by Larnaka Tourism Board in cooperation with the Holy Metropolis of Trimythountos and the Department of Antiquities. This will be the third project in a series by the tourism board that allows important archaeological sites to come to life in historically accurate virtual reconstructions.

Nature Trail

Tochni’s rural beauty can be experienced by walking the village’s designated nature trail. Starting from the outskirts of the village in the south-east and following a 2.8 km circular path, the nature trail is characterised by varied landscape changes with wild vegetation, orchards and a panoramic view of the area that stretches towards the sea.

Agrotourism

Tochni is a distinguished agrotouristic destination, which has positively led to a rise in the restoration of traditional houses and the preservation of the village’s local architecture. The famous ‘Tochni stone’ that is quarried in the area is used in the majority of restorations. It is worth noting that in a village of just 465 inhabitants, there are 11 licensed agrotouristic establishments with a capacity of 132 beds, and at least 10 other establishments offering other forms of accommodation.

Sporting Facilities

One of the island’s largest cycling centres operates in the heart of the village, and the village is also included within the Larnaka Tourism Board’s ‘Larnaka Thematic Routes’ as part of the ‘Neolithic Route: Europe’s Most Ancient Route’, which can be accessed here: https://larnakaregion.com/things-do/thematic-cycling-routes/neolithic-route-europes-most-ancient-route. Additionally, a new children’s sports park includes a mini-football field and children’s playground.

Landscaping of the ‘Kamara’ Riverbed

One of Larnaka region’s largest projects – with an investment of €2.5 million – is the restoration and landscaping of the ‘Kamara’ riverbed; a significant infrastructure project that is nearing completion (images 4 & 5). The project includes an amphitheatre, event space, large pedestrian walkway, green spaces, the planting of over 1,500 trees and plants, vehicular bridges, three footbridges and the paving of the entire riverbed area, that will allow the water to flow almost year-round.

