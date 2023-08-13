The UN Secretary General intends to undertake a new initiative to resolve the Cyprus problem before the end of his term, by appointing a new envoy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Constantinos Kombos said.

In statements to “Kathimerini” newspaper, Dr. Kombos said Antonio Guterres conveyed his intention to revive efforts over Cyprus during the two men’s private meeting in New York last month.

Kombos said that Guterres will appoint an envoy to resume the talks, provided that Ankara’s intentions are clarified.

The Minister underlined that the messages so far from Turkish President Tayip Erdogan are unclear without any signs of willingness on behalf of Turkey. He also expressed concern about the recent developments in the occupied areas, adding that a package of countermeasures is being prepared.

He noted that Cyprus’s diplomacy at the EU level is pushing Guterres towards the conclusion that the conditions are ripe for the resumption of negotiations.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island’s northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

