UN official to visit Cyprus at end of August or beginning of September

A high-ranking UN official is expected to visit Cyprus at the end of August or at the beginning of September to hold separate meetings with Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that most likely the visit will be paid by the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, Miroslav Jenča.

According to information, Jenča will visit Cyprus with a view to listen to the two leaders and after he returns to New York he will brief the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, about their positions which they will outline to him during their private discussions.

The aim is for the UN official to listen to what each side has to say apart from what they say in public and see if there is scope for a joint meeting during the second half of September, of the two leaders with the UNSG in New York from which there is prospect that something positive will come out.

It is estimated that the UN official’s visit will last for two days and it is expected that he will also visit Famagusta escorted by UN peacekeepers who serve on the island.

President Christodoulides will visit during the second half of September New York where he will address the UN General Assembly. During his stay he is expected to have, among others, a private meeting with the UNSG.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.