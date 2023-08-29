UN Assistant Secretary General Miroslav Jenca who is in Cyprus, visited the CMP Anthropological laboratory on Tuesday.

In a tweet on the social platform X, the United Nations in Cyprus said that Jenca visited the CMP anthropological laboratory inside the UN buffer zone where the CMP “conducts very important purely humanitarian work”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Since then, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.

According to statistical data published on the CMP website by July 25, 2023 out of 2002 missing persons 1,204 were exhumed and 1,033 were identified. Out of 1510 Greek Cypriot missing persons 741 were identified and 769 are still missing. Out of 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons 292 were identified and 200 are still missing.