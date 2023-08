Police in Paphos are investigating a case of sexual abuse of a minor after a British couple reported that their daughter was assaulted inside their hotel.

According to police, the couple reported that while they were on holiday in the coastal city, a Briton who stayed in the same hotel abused their 10-year-old daughter.

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the case. He will remain in custody for eight days after a court order.

Authorities are continuing investigations.