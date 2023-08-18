The UK, France and the US have condemned assaults against UN peacekeepers within the buffer zone near Pyla on Friday morning, by personnel of the Turkish Cypriot side.

In a joint statement, the British High Commission, the French Embassy, and the US Embassy in Cyprus “express serious concern at the launch of unauthorised construction of a road leading from the north into the UN-delineated buffer zone to the bi-communal village of Pyla, and at emerging reports of assaults by Turkish Cypriot forces on United Nations peacekeepers.”

“We condemn the assaults against UN peacekeepers and damage to UN vehicles by personnel of the Turkish Cypriot side this morning. Threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers and damage to UN property constitute a serious crime under international law,” they stressed.

Moreover, they noted that “these actions are completely unacceptable and undermine the ability of the UN to fulfill its peacekeeping mandate. It is particularly regrettable that these actions continue despite the UN having presented a proposal addressing Turkish Cypriot concerns in the area.”

The diplomatic missions of the three UNSC permanent member countries urged the Turkish Cypriot side “to halt construction immediately. As stated in UNSC Resolution 2674 (30 January 2023), the sides should respect UNFICYP’s mandated authority in and delineation of the buffer zone, refrain from unilateral actions in contravention thereof, and remove all unauthorised constructions,” they noted.

Moreover, they called on the Turkish Cypriot side “to refrain from any further escalatory actions that risk undermining the prospects for a return to settlement talks, and to immediately cease any form of violence against the UN Peacekeepers deployed to the area.”

They went on to say that “unilateral or escalatory actions, including actions that could alter the status quo along the ceasefire lines or encroachment into the buffer zone must cease to allow steps to be taken to rebuild trust and work toward the resumption of negotiations.”

“We reiterate our full support for UNFICYP and for Special Representative of the Secretary General Colin Stewart in their engagement with parties to avoid tensions that could undermine a peaceful settlement. We emphasize the urgent need for the Secretary-General to appoint a UN envoy and call on both sides to remain flexible and open toward taking steps to resume negotiations,” they concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.