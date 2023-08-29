Head of the Federation Christos Karaolis described the meeting as excellent, adding that the campaign over the Cyprus solution was on the agenda.

Karaolis referred to the issues the Cyprus community is faced with following Brexit, saying that these were also discussed in the meeting. Ways to strengthen the relations of the UK Diaspora with Cyprus were also examined.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.