High street stationery retailer Ryman has launched a new loyalty programme called Ryman Rewards.

The scheme offers customers access to exclusive prices and the chance to earn one point for every pound they spend in-store or online. They will also be able to participate in prize draws and receive personalised offers.

The exclusive prices will run every day across 200 products in-store and over 700 products online.

Theo Paphitis, chairman and owner of Ryman, said: “Ryman has been on the high street serving customers for over 130 years, and with the current cost-of-living crisis, now is the perfect time to launch Ryman Rewards to ensure we serve our customers with even better deals.”

After signing up to the scheme, customers making their first Ryman Rewards purchase will be awarded 100 bonus points. The digital Ryman Rewards ID barcode can be found in the ‘My Account’ section of the retailer’s website and can be added to customers’ Apple or Google wallets.

Paphitis added: “We will support our customers through tricky times by offering reduced pricing on a diverse range of everyday items when they sign up and by rewarding them with points every time, they shop with us.

“We’re delighted to be sharing this unique opportunity to reduce the cost of their Ryman shopping basket and are sure that our customers share in our excitement for the Ryman Rewards launch.”