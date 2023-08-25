† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Savvas Antonio Liasi

(born in London – parents from Limassol, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, son, brother and grandson, who tragically passed away in Cyprus, on Friday 4th August, at the age of 28, just a few days after his wedding ceremony, which took place in Larnaca on 29th July 2023.

The pain is unbearable for his newly wife Maria, his daughters Julia-Elle & Mila M Zoe, his parents Antony & Zoe, his brother Chrysovalantis, his grandparents Savvas & Georgina, as well as for all his relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 5 September, at 11:00pm, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY. The burial will follow at the Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP.

More information concerning the funeral, the wake and the donations, will be provided in the next edition of “Parikiaki”, on Thursday 31st August.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Σάββας Αντωνίου Λιασή

(από το Λονδίνο και με καταγωγή από την Λεμεσό)

Με απέραντη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, γιού, αδελφού και εγγονού, ο οποίος απεβίωσε στην Κύπρο την Παρασκευή 4 Αυγούστου, σε ηλικία 28 ετών, λίγες μόνο μέρες μετά την τέλεση του Γάμου του με την αγαπημένη του Μαρία, που είχε γίνει στη Λάρνακα στις 29 Ιουλίου.

Ο πόνος είναι αβάστακτος για τη σύζυγό του Μαρία, για τις δύο κόρες του Julia-Elle & Mila M Zoe, για τους χαροκαμένουςγονείς του Αντώνη & Ζωή, τον αδελφό του Χρυσοβαλάντη, τον παππού του Σάββα και τη γιαγιά του Γεωργία, όλους τους συγγενείς, καθώς

και για όλους τους φίλους του.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 5 Σεπτεμβρίου, στις 11:00μμ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Rd, London N8 0LY. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο Edmonton, Church Street, London N9 9HP.

Περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για την κηδεία, την παρηγοριά και τις εισφορές εις μνήμη του, στην επόμενη έκδοση της «Π», την Πέμπτη 31 Αυγούστου.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family