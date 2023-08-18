UK Cypriot Maria Chambi-Frampton has been nominated for Virtual Assistant of the Year and Virtual Assistant ‘Associate’ of the Year in this year’s Strategic PA Network Awards, which will take place on Thursday 19th October at the Hilton hotel in Reading.

In addition to running 1 To One Events with her husband Peter, Maria has her own business – MCF Business Solutions. Established in 2010, MCF Business Solutions evolved from over 30 years in-house experience within both national corporates and start-up ventures including large Blue Chips, Charities, Educators, Counsellors and some specialist Media / Promotional contracts in the Entertainment Industry.

What started out as a side hustle alongside employment roles to assist family and friends with their personal admin tasks, Maria is now a full-time Virtual Assistant remotely providing Administrative, Technical, Creative and Business Support to other SMEs around the country in a wide variety of fields.

Services range from copy typing, transcripts, editing, spreadsheets, proof reading, copy writing, PowerPoint and e-mail support, diary management and doing mail shots; Experience in Project Management, CRM setup and management, Setting up User Guides for clients CRMs for their users and client, Database Management, setting up & managing systems, invoice handling, Data Entry, Audio transcription plus additional general admin duties; Some financial experience from processing payments, liaising with the Finance Department requesting invoices, refunds and some simple book-keeping and basic accounts.

Strategic PA Network is an active professional networking group for Personal Assistants, Executive Assistants, Virtual Assistants, Administrators and Office Managers.

The network was established by Sarah Howson in 2015 whilst she was on maternity leave out of frustration for a lack of locally organised networking events.

Taking time to publicly recognise the achievements of passionate, hardworking, professional Assistants across London, South East, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and beyond, is important to the network.

You don’t have to be a member of the Strategic PA Network to self-nominate or be nominated. We’ll be rewarding and most importantly celebrating successes TOGETHER to inspire the next generation of Assistants.

Full information about the awards can be found at https://www.bbopanetwork.co.uk/awards/