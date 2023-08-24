The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the First Lady hosted a reception on August 23rd, 2023, at the Presidential Palace, on the occasion of the World Conference of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK), during which they awarded and honoured Kyriakos Tsioupras for his overall contribution.

His daughter Roulla Stavrinou picked up the award on his behalf.

Kyriakos Tsioupras was born in Komi Kebir in 1932 and attended Komi Kebir Elementary School, then Famagusta Gymnasium before coming to the UK and attending the London School of Economics and Political Science where he obtained a BSc Economics (Honours).

He was married to the late Pola Tsioupra from Lympia and has two daughters Roulla and Louiza and four Grand children.

Kyriacos was Sub-editor Haravgi daily newspaper, Nicosia, editor to Vema weekly newspaper, London; editor, Parikiaki weekly newspaper, London and General Manager London Greek Radio, London. Also Co Founder of the Cyprus Wine Festival UK and Secretary of the Radio Marathon Committee UK.

He is also the editor of the Cypriot Whos Who. He was also RIK TV London and Cyprus News Agency correspondent for several years.

He also served as member of the Executive Council of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK as well as Secretary for the same organisation.Also former Vice President of the World Co-ordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus.