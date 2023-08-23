UK Cypriot George Aristidou (Geoŕge the bake Ari) a Great British Bake off contestant 2021 has teamed up with Lidl GB and cooking some great recipes for them.

Using Lidls award winning British Blackberries that are so versatile from sweet treats to savoury delights cooking no bake white chocolate and Blackberry cheesecake.

But wait for it he creates a mouthwatering dish featuring Cypriot riddled Halloumi cheese and smoked ham topped with a luscious balsamic and blackberry glaze. The sweet and savoury flavours blend together.

Head to the nearest Lidl store and grab a punnet of these amazing blackberries.

Londoner George grew up in a close-knit Greek-Cypriot family where food was always a big part of family life. Now married to his childhood sweetheart, he has three children and a house full of animals, including a dancing Japanese Spitz, called Eli. His mum taught him to bake (a legacy he’s now passing on to his own children), and he loves all the Greek classics. His flavours often include home-grown herbs and he likes to give his bakes a touch of class with a shabby-chic, vintage vibe. He has a keen eye for detail, looking for perfection in the finished presentation. When George isn’t baking, gardening or looking after his miniature zoo, he will be in the great outdoors with his family, on bike rides and walks.