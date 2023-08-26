16 years old UK Cypriot Dimitri Georgiou aĺso known to everyone as Didi won the bronze medal. He was representing Great Britain at the World Kumite championships.

He was successful in his category which was Male 15-17 years 1st Kyu and he won Bronze World Championship medal for kumite. A fantastic achievement!

The world championships were supposed to be in 2020 in Germany but were postponed due to Covid.

The delayed World Championships took place in Lubeck, Germany ‘World Championship 2023, 10-14th August.’

He travelled to Germany as part of the UK team which consisted of 4 competitors

Dimitris parents are George and Marina Georgiou.

His maternal Grandparents are Peter and Areti Constantinou ( Yerani and Alethriko) and his paterňál Grandparents Dimitri and Androulla Georgiou (Larnaca and Alethriko both deceased).

He has been very successful ťhe last few years

He competed in the European championships in 2019 in Cyprus and won Gold.

European championships then took place again in 2022 in UK.

He has won numerous National medals, gold, silver and bronze

Internationally he has:

European:

1 x Gold medal

1 x Silver medal

2 x Bronze medals

World: 1 x Bronze medal