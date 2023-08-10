Green beans and potatoes in tomatoes

1 August marked the first day of the Dormition Fast. Orthodox faithful will follow a Lenten diet which excludes meat, dairy and eggs, up until 15 August, the celebration of the Dormition of the Mother of God.

The general guidelines for the fast are as follows: WEEKDAYS are strict fast days where we abstain from meat, dairy, fish, fowl, wine and oil. On SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS the fast is relaxed to permit wine and oil, but we still abstain from meat, dairy, fish with backbones and fowl.

The following dish is absolutely delicious. I have wonderful memories of watching my mother preparing fresh green beans for cooking. I would sit outside in the shade beside her. The beans were always in her apron on her lap, with a large bowl on an empty chair in which to put the prepared beans. One by one, she would take the beans, removing the strings with a little sharp knife, and using her hands, gently snipping them in half. Those were the good old days! I’m sure this practice is still happening all over Cyprus and Greece – well, I hope so!

Ingredients:

1 kilo (2lb) fresh green beans, any type and shape you like

3 waxy potatoes, peeled and cut into big chunks

150 ml (¼ pint) good olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

400g (14oz) chopped tin tomatoes, blended or 450g (1lb) fresh ripe tomatoes peeled and finely chopped or blended

½ -1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp sugar

2 bay leaves

1 tsp tomato purée

1 veg stock cube (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Juice of ½ a lemon

2-3 tbsp flat leaf parsley, chopped

Method:

Top and tail and de-string the beans if necessary (remove stringy fibre from them if needed), wash and drain.

Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan or a wok and sauté the onions until soft and transparent, then stir in the garlic.

Add the green beans, toss to coat with the oil and cook. Add the potatoes, season with salt, pepper and cinnamon and cook for few minutes. Add the tomatoes and tomato purée, bay leaves, sugar and when it starts to boil, pour approximately 300-400ml hot water with the veg stock cube dissolved in it; the water should just be enough to just cover the beans and potatoes.

Cover the saucepan loosely to allow the steam to escape and simmer the beans for 40 minutes or until the beans and potatoes are soft and tender. Add the lemon juice and parsley and eat lukewarm!