When Liz and Ryan Wilkinson first tied the knot 10 years ago in front of their first born, they never imagined they’d be able to do it all over again in front of their second son during a cost-of-living crisis.

But this summer, the ecstatic couple were able to have both boys present for a budget-friendly romantic vow renewal by the sea.

Liz, 35 and Ryan, 38, were the first couple to say, ‘I still do’ in Cyprus for the bargain holiday add-on, thanks to On the Beach’s latest getaway perk. The holiday company is giving loved up couples the chance to renew their vows for just under a tenner to guests who stay at the Coral Beach Hotel and Resort in Paphos.

Liz and Ryan’s love story began a decade ago when they first said their “I do’s” back in the UK.

Determined to mark their 10th wedding anniversary on August 25, they decided to jet off to Cyprus for a romantic ceremony and take full advantage of the newly introduced cut-price service on the sandy shores.

The picture postcard setting provided the perfect backdrop for their sentimental journey, and one of the most heartwarming bonuses of the renewal was the inclusion of both of their sons, George, aged five, and Oliver, aged 14.