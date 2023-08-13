Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Barnet have charged two teenagers with murder.

The two 15-year-old boys – who cannot be named because of their age – were charged on Friday, 11 August.

They will appear in custody at Willesden Youth Court on Saturday, 12 August.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a stabbing in Regent’s Park Road, N3, at 21:40hrs on Monday, 7 August.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. An 18-year-old man was found seriously injured. Sadly he died at the scene.

He has since been identified as Yusuf Mohamoud from Enfield. His family continue to be supported by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday, 9 August confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have made good progress and this is a significant development, however our investigation continues and we are still working to locate a third suspect.

“With that in mind, I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who was in the area of Regent’s Park Road, near to the junction with Lichfield Grove, and who witnessed the events that led to the attack on Yusuf, to get in touch.

“I’m specifically keen to talk to anyone who was in the area between 21:00hrs and 22:00hrs on Monday, 7 August.

“Another young man has died as a result of violence and we need the public’s help to ensure Yusuf’s family get the justice they deserve.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7779/07Aug. You can also report information online and tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.