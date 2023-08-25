A man and woman have been charged in connection with an investigation into the death of a baby in Havering.

Ahmed Mahad, 35, (15.07.88), of no fixed address and Dawn-Marie Huxtable, 36, (02.09.86) of Mimosa Close, Harold Hill, will appear before Barking Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 25 August.

Both have been charged under Section 60 of the Offences Against the Person Act, Concealing the Birth of a Child.

The charges relate to an investigation launched by detectives on the Met’s East Area BCU Public Protection team, after a baby’s body was found at a residential address in Harold Hill on Tuesday, 22 August.

Enquiries continue.

+ Anyone with information which could assist the police investigation is asked to contact police quoting CAD 6024/23Aug, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.