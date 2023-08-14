TURNPIKE LANE: From 08:00 Monday 14 August to 17:00 Friday 18 August, routes 41 and N41 are on diversion from Turnpike Lane Station to Hornsey Station via Wood Green High Road, Station Road, Buckingham Road, Alexandra Palace Way, Priory Road and Hornsey High Street due to water works. Buses are missing the stops Wood Green High Road and Wightman Road..

Transport for London