Bench covered with flowers for Chris who taught us that ‘it’s good to talk’

A man who struck up conversation with anyone and everyone and was “part of the fabric of Hampstead” has died at the age of 59.

Tributes have poured in to remember Chris Christodoulou, who lived in Field Court, Hampstead, up until his death on July 16. He could often be found sitting on a bench in Fitzjohn’s Avenue – which is now carpeted in flowers – listening to other people’s problems, laughing and sharing wisdom.

His older brother Harry Christodoulou, who also lives in Hampstead, said he was overwhelmed by the community’s response to Chris’s death, adding: “Other than when celebrities have died, I’ve never seen anything like this. He was very, very outgoing, very sociable, happy to talk to everyone. He was very supportive.”

Chris, known as Dougie among school friends, was the youngest of three children: Harry, Sid and Christella. They grew up on the Regent’s Park Estate and they moved to Queen’s Crescent when he was 12. Chris attended Netley Primary School and then what is now Regent High School.

He later moved to Hampstead, where he and his brothers, and mother Georgia live. In his 20s, Chris worked at the famous hardware shop Frank Romany in Camden Town.

He later worked in the music business, became his mother’s carer and was friends with seemingly everyone in the area – from the staff at Tesco to the baristas at Tania’s cafe.

Harry Christodoulou said: “The family wants to thank everybody for the lovely tributes and flowers on his bench. Chris believed in Jesus Christ, and he’s now with Jesus in paradise.”



Source: Camden New Journal