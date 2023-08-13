Tourism in Cyprus has recorded a 32% increase this year compared to last year, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis.

He said that a good number of tourist arrivals is expected until November. Additionally, in September, the Deputy Ministry will visit Scandinavian countries to further promote Cyprus as a tourist destination.

Speaking in Paralimni, Koumis stated that there is no doubt that Cyprus is experiencing a good tourist year. Arrivals have increased by about 32%, and revenues have increased by about 34%. There is also an increase in per capita spending, indicating a very positive tourist year.

He said that the Deputy Ministry of Tourism is working towards extending the tourist season, aiming for Cyprus to become an all-year-round tourist destination. He acknowledged that this is a challenging endeavor due to the rapidly changing tourism landscape and increased international competition.

Koumis also highlighted the importance of promoting Cyprus in various themed tourism markets such as religious, cycling, and sports tourism. He emphasised the ongoing efforts to attract visitors from different segments.

Regarding the loss of the Russian and Ukrainian markets after the Russina invasion, Koumis stated that despite the overall increase in tourism numbers, those markets remain valuable to Cyprus. The Russian market, in particular, traditionally contributed during both the beginning and the end of the tourist season, he said. While the loss might be compensated overall, it remains a loss regardless and the Russian market’s absence is felt, he added.

He noted that the Ministry of Tourism will visit Scandinavian countries, specifically Sweden and Finland, for meetings with collaborators there during the second week of September. “Right after that, we will head to France, which is a market experiencing significant growth for our country this year. And then we will continue with other exhibitions, including in the UK, scheduled between the 6th and 8th of November, and possibly some others”, he added.

When asked about the Gulf countries, he said these specific countries are of interest to us. “The Gulf countries is a market that is growing year by year”, he said, referring to his visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

At present, Koumis pointed out, “it seems that the majority of those traveling abroad prefer metropolitan destinations, such as London, Paris, Rome, and others. However, we still see an increase in tourism for destinations that are considered summer destinations. Cyprus is vying for its share and will continuously strive for it, especially considering that we have a geographical advantage in relation to this particular market, being closer compared to other markets”.